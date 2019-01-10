Rockets teammates to battle at 2019 Sherwin-Williams 2019 Game

The rosters for the upcoming 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game were released Wednesday afternoon. Three Kelowna Rocket players will be placed among the two traditional teams of Team Orr and Team Cherry.

Nolan Foote, Lassi Thomson, and Kaedan Korczak will represent Kelowna and play among the best 40 players in the Canadian Hockey League. Foote will lace up for Team Cherry being coached by hockey broadcast legend Ron MacLean, while Foote’s teammates will lace up for Team Orr being coached by former NHL goalie Kelly Hrudy.

The teams are named in recognition of event builders and hockey icons Don Cherry and Bobby Orr who were instrumental in the success of the event when it was first introduced in 1996. Since 2006, the winning team has been presented with the Don Cherry and Bobby Orr CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Trophy engraved with the names of every player to ever participate in this prestigious event. Which includes notable names like Taylor Hall, Steven Stamkos, and Connor McDavid. Teams wearing the Orr crest have gotten the best of Team Cherry in past years with a record of 13-6.

The 40 players were selected to the 24th annual showcase by NHL clubs to pit draft eligible prospects against each other leading into the 2019 NHL draft.

The game takes places Jan. 23 in Red Deer, Alberta.

