Rockets to auction off Hockey Night In Canada jerseys for charity

WHL member Clubs will also pay tribute to the Logan Boulet Effect

The Kelowna Rockets are putting their Hockey Night In Canada Jerseys up for bidding with all proceeds going towards charity.

The Western Hockey League and the Kelowna Rockets have partnered with RE/MAX of Western Canada for ‘WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation’ in support of local chapters of The Kidney Foundation.

From January to March 2020, all 17 WHL member clubs in Canadian markets either hosted or were set to host a theme game complete with special-edition Hockey Night in Canada-themed sweaters, crested with the fan-favourite powder blue logo that represented Hockey Night in Canada up until 1998.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the games didn’t take place.

Yet, that didn’t deter clubs from also paying tribute to the Logan Boulet Effect. Boulet was a member of the Humbolt Broncos who died in the tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of 16 people on April 6, 2018. He was only 21-years-old at the time and received praise for his decision to have previously signed his organ donation card, which also sparked a national movement for organ donor registration at the same time.

The Rockets would have worn the Hockey Night In Canada jerseys at Prospera Place on March 14 against the Kamloops Blazers.

Rockets fans now have a chance to get their hands on the limited-edition Hockey Night in Canada-themed WHL sweaters through an online auction.

The auction will run until Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, on AuctionNow.

