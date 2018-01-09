Rockets to honour golden duo Wednesday night

Dillon Dube and Cal Foote to be recognized for world junior title prior to game vs Spokane

Cal Foote (left) and Dillon Dube won gold with Team Canada at the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo. -Image: Hickling Images

The Kelowna Rockets will acknowledge the accomplishments of their two world junior champions prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Spokane Chiefs at Prospera Place.

The WHL team will hold a special ceremony to honour Dillon Dube and Cal Foote who helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo.

Dube, who served as Team Canada’s captain, had five points in the tournament, including the first goal in the gold medal game Friday which Team Canada won 3-1 over Sweden.

Foote, the captain of the Rockets, finished the tournament with three assists but the highlight was his diving goal-saving swat of the puck late in the game during their 4-2 win over Finland in round robin play.

The medal is the 17th gold for Canada and first since 2015.

Face offd on Wednesday is at 7:05 p.m.

