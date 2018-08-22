Rockets’ top pick to weigh WHL, NCAA options

Like so many elite, young players of today, Trevor Wong has more than one option in choosing which direction his hockey career will take.

This week, the speedy 15-year-old forward from Vancouver is in Kelowna taking stock of the Rockets at the Western Hockey League club’s rookie camp.

Wong, the Rockets first choice, 18th overall in the 2018 bantam draft, made a verbal commitment last November to the University of Denver.

Still, based on the Rockets’ history and what’s he’s seen so far at camp, the 5-foot-8 forward plans to give full consideration to a future in Kelowna.

“Just to see how good the (Rockets) organization is, the guys they send to the pros is something else, the banners they’ve won is amazing,” Wong said. “The people are great and I’m really enjoying myself so far.

“I’m thinking both the WHL and the NCAA, so I know eventually I’ll have to make a decision, and my family and I will go with which ever one fits best.”

Last season with St. George’s School Bantam Varsity squad, Wong was a prolific offensive force, racking up 64 goals and 141 points in just 30 games.

With the exception of lacking a little size, Rockets player personnel director Lorne Frey said Wong had all the tools to be an impact player in the WHL.

“He’s a dynamic young player, he’s got great speed, he’s got great vision, excellent hands and he can execute at a high level, he makes plays and has a great shot,” said Frey. “The package is all there, size and strength right now is a bit of an issue with him at times. Probably similar to Dillon Dube at the same age…but he’s a very good young hockey player.”

As for the prospects of luring him to Kelowna to pursue a WHL career, Frey said the Rockets will do their best to sell Wong on the program, then simply hope for the best.

“The thing is he’s here, giving us a look see,” Frey said. “In this day and age, young players, especially the good ones, they have some choices. I think the question is, does he want to play in the Western Hockey League or doesn’t he ?

“But he’s here now, he’s been great, he’s been playing hard, so right now that’s all you can ask.”

Rockets rookie camp runs until Friday, with main training camp to begin Saturday at Prospera Place.

