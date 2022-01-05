Rockets trade Vernon product Steel Quiring for Calgary Hitmen’s Adam Kydd

Rockets GM Bruce Hamilton expects Kydd to be a team leader right away

The newest member of the Kelowna Rockets, Adam Kydd, is expected to ‘step in and play in all situations’. (Photo by Candice Ward/Calgary Hitmen)

The Kelowna Rockets’ front office has pulled the trigger on their first trade of 2022.

The team announced on Wednesday (Jan. 5) that they have acquired forward Adam Kydd and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for forward Steel Quiring.

In 30 games with Calgary during the 2021-2022 campaign, Kydd scored four goals and added 15 assists. The newest member of the Rockets was selected by the Hitmen in the 2019 draft.

“We are excited to add Adam to our lineup,” said Bruce Hamilton, the president and general manager of the Rockets. “He brings a veteran presence to our team. Our expectation is that he’ll step in and play in all situations.”

Acquiring Kydd from Calgary means the subtraction of Quiring, who leaves Kelowna after spending the last year and a half in the Central Okanagan. Originally from Vernon, this will be Quiring’s first time playing for a team outside of the Okanagan — he previously played in the BCHL for the Vernon Vipers and minor hockey for the Okanagan Rockets.

Quiring appeared in 25 games with the Rockets this season, scoring six goals and posting a total of 15 points.

“We wish Steel all the best in the future,” Hamilton added.

The Rockets are slated to hit the ice on Friday (Jan. 7) when they host the Vancouver Giants. Friday night’s showdown will mark the first of back-to-back home games for the Rockets.

Kydd’s newest team will host the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday (Jan. 8) to wrap up the first week of 2022.

For tickets, the team is asking fans to visit selectyourtickets.com or the Prospera Place box office.

