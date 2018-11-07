Rockets use break in schedule to refuel before six-game road trip

After three straight wins and six days off, the Rockets look to continue streak in Seattle on Friday

The Kelowna Rockets have a chance to catch their breath after playing a heavy schedule throughout October.

The current six-day break is giving the team time to rest and transition under new head coach, Adam Foote.

In October, the Rockets played 11 games, including two sets of back-to-back games, and a four-game stretch through five days in the middle of the month.

The Rockets look to make the most of the break, until they head off Saturday to start a six-game road trip in Seattle.

While many teams don’t enjoy such large gaps in between games, Foote said it has benefited his players.

“We got to know each other, and it allowed me to get to know the coaching staff better to set up a plan,” said Foote. “At practice, we had a lot of fun. It was important there was some fun for them; we played a three-on-three game and had a shootout.”

The games slowed down at the end of October when the Rockets only played three games in 12 nights. Kelowna hosted the Swift Current Broncos on the 23rd, Prince George on the 27th and Brandon this past Saturday. All three were wins.

The Rockets leave Thursday morning for a road trip that will see them play six games in nine nights.

They’ll visit the accesso ShoWare Center in Seattle Friday against the Thunderbirds. Kelowna then goes on to play back-to-back nights in Portland against the Winterhawks on Saturday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 11. The road trip then heads north to Prince George where they’ll face the Cougars Nov. 14. The Rockets will wrap up the trip with back-to-back nights in Alberta, where they’ll visit Red Deer Nov. 16 and Edmonton on Nov. 17.

The Rockets are back home Wednesday, Nov. 21 when they host the Regina Pats at Prospera Place for Hat Trick Wednesday.

