Rockets welcome Tri-City Americans on Wednesday night

The Kelowna Rockets will host the Tri-City Americans on Dec. 5th for Hat Trick Wednesday at Prospera Place.

The Rockets last played on Saturday when they came back from a three-goal deficit to force overtime, but fell to the Saskatoon Blades 5-4.

Winger Erik Gardiner says that the team needs to bring energy to start the game.

“We need to prepare a little bit better than we did for our last game,” said Gardiner. “We don’t want to have to come back like that again, down three or four goals. Hopefully, we can get it going from the start.”

Wednesday night’s game will be the fourth and final time this season that Kelowna will play the Americans — unless they meet in the playoffs. They previously met during a home and home series in October that the two teams split, and then again on Friday Nov. 30. Kelowna skated away with the win last weekend against Tri-City in overtime when Leif Mattson scored off a big rebound.

Kelowna heads into the Wednesday matchup with a record of 12-15-2-0 and 26 points – they’re tied with Victoria for second in the B.C. Division.

