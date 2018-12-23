Rockets’ Zabransky released from World Junior selection camp

Kelowna Rockets defenceman, Libor Zabransky has been released from the Czech Republic’s World Junior selection camp.

Team Czech Republic played two pre-tournament games. They defeated Slovakia 2-1 in a shootout onDec. 19 in Nanaimo, B.C. and suffered a 6-2 loss last night to the Americans in Langley, B.C.

It’s bittersweet news, Zabransky will now be available for the Rockets when they return to the ice in Kamloops on Dec. 28 against the Blazers.

