Libor Zabransky #7 of the Kelowna Rockets passes the puck against the Kamloops Blazers on Dece. 27, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Rockets’ Zabransky released from World Junior selection camp

Zabransky played two pre-tournament games for Czech Republic

Kelowna Rockets defenceman, Libor Zabransky has been released from the Czech Republic’s World Junior selection camp.

Team Czech Republic played two pre-tournament games. They defeated Slovakia 2-1 in a shootout onDec. 19 in Nanaimo, B.C. and suffered a 6-2 loss last night to the Americans in Langley, B.C.

It’s bittersweet news, Zabransky will now be available for the Rockets when they return to the ice in Kamloops on Dec. 28 against the Blazers.

RELATED: Rockets sign Kelowna raised player

You can see him and the rest of the Rockets when they return to Prospera Place on Saturday, Dec. 29 when they host the Kamloops Blazers. Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

RELATED: Canadian sports fans win as longtime broadcast rivals force raised game

Season ticket prices have been slashed in half. Season ticket holders will have first right of refusal on 2020 Memorial Cup presented by KIA ticket packages.

http://kelownarockets.com/half-price-season-seats

Previous story
VIDEO: Team USA defeats Czech Republic at B.C. exhibition game

Just Posted

Rockets’ Zabransky released from World Junior selection camp

Zabransky played two pre-tournament games for Czech Republic

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Fresh snow at Big White

Santa will be in for breakfast at Big White Ski Resort

Kelowna families connected to clean drinking water

Crawford Road residents turned their taps on to clean drinking water this week

Okanagan A&W’s raise $40,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Local Kelowna, Lake Country and Ladysmith locations participated in the Breath of Life fundraiser

Find me my furever home: Chloe

Meet Chloe, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Mother and son lost everything in Riva Ridge mobile home fire

GoFundMe started for Penticton family who lost home Friday

Small island runs out of gas, groceries as power stays off on parts of B.C.’s coast

BC Hydro says some customers won’t have power until Monday

B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on LNG exports, ride hailing and taxes

Premier discusses transit and climate action in year-end interview

American cities look to Vancouver for overdose crisis response model

The BC Coroners Service recorded 369 overdose deaths in Vancouver last year

Months after false Hawaii missile alert, Canada ‘finalizing’ warning protocol

The mistaken Jan. 13 alert from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency urging people to seek immediate shelter was rescinded 38 minutes later

Shutdown means U.S. government unlikely to get fully back to business for days

Disruption has affected many government operations and the routines of 800,000 federal employees

Tsunami set off by volcano sweeps Indonesia coast; 168 dead

More than 700 people have been reported injured since the tsunami hit

VIDEO: Team USA defeats Czech Republic at B.C. exhibition game

Standout performance by Canucks prospect Hughes

Most Read