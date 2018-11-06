Rockets’s Nolan Foote looks to impress in game two of Canada Russia Series

Kelowna Rocket Nolan Foote and Team WHL were victorious in game one of 2018 CIBC Canada Russia Series.

In a tight match, Team WHL came away with a 2-1 win. Foote was held scoreless, but was 50 per cent on faceoffs. Foote expressed his feelings before the two game tournament.

“I’m very excited, it’s very cool being able to play with Team WHL,” said Foote, “There is going to be a lot of great players; I’m excited to meet all of the guys and learn from them and the experience.”

Nolan is projected to be a first-round draft pick by the NHL Central Scouting at the upcoming draft in June. He’ll be one of five players to lace up for Team WHL that hasn’t been drafted or signed by an NHL team yet; Lethbridge’s Dylan Cozens, Saskatoon’s Kirby Dach and Vancouver’s Bown Byram are all eligible for the upcoming draft while Prince Albert’s Brett Leason is a free agent.

“It’s a good chance to play with a lot of players who have already been through the draft process or have signed,” said Foote. “For us draft eligibles we want to play our best game and show everyone how good we are and what we can do. I want to play a hard-working and simple game while showing off my skill set and shot.”

The Rockets take a couple day break before embarking on a six game road-trip. The Rockets are now 7-10-0 as Nolan led Kelowna to a 4-3 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Paint the Rink Night on November 3rd.

Nolan Foote scores his 2nd of the game. Rockets tie it at 3. #WHL #KelownaRockets pic.twitter.com/ax2KAcNrZr — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) November 4, 2018

With Foote’s addition to the WHL’s roster, it marks the 12th year in a row that the Kelowna Rockets will be represented in the series. His older brother, Cal, was on the WHL’s team last year.

Game two of Team WHL against Russia is tonight, Nov.6 at 7 p.m.

