Kole Lind scored twice to lead the Kelowna Rockets past the Lethbridge Hurricanes Wednesday in WHL action. -Image: Cindy Adachi

Rookie stopper Tisdale, Lind lead Rockets past Hurricanes

Lethbridge native Cole Tisdale stops 25 shots, Kole Lind scores in OT in Kelowna Rockets win

Still a month away from his 16th birthday, Cole Tisdale already has two WHL victories to his credit. The second one came in his hometown.

The Lethbridge-born Tisdale stopped 25 shots and Kole Lind scored twice, including the winner in overtime, to lead the Kelowna Rockets to a 4-3 over the Hurricanes Wednesday in Lethbridge.

Lind’s 24th of the season with just 27 seconds left in OT sent the Rockets (30-14-2-1) to victory to kick off a three-game road trip in Alberta.

Kaedan Korczak and Carsen Twarynski, with his team-leading 31st of the season, also scored for Kelowna.

With rookie goaltenders James Tisdale and Roman Basran both sidelines, Tisdale was called up last week from the Lethbridge midget AAA team.

The Rockets will be in Medicine Hat Friday to play the Tigers, before wrapping up their three-game Alberta tour Saturday in Red Deer.

Kelowna’s next home action is Tuesday, Jan. 30 against Medicine Hat.

