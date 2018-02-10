Gordie Ballhorn and the Kelowna Rockets fell to Dino Kambeitz and the Victoria in overtime Saturday. -Image: Jon Howe

Royals stop Rockets in OT in battle for division lead

Victoria moves one point ahead of Rockets with second straight win over Kelowna

In a battle for top spot in the B.C. Division, the Victoria Royals came out on top for the second straight night.

In the second of three games between the teams in a four-day span, Tanner Kaspick scored at 2:22 of overtime to lead the Royals to a 4-3 win over the Kelowna Rockets Saturday at Save on Foods Memorial Arena.

The hometown Royals defeated the Rockets 6-1 on Friday.

Victoria (34-19-3-1) now leads the Rockets (33-17-4-1) by one point for first place.

Kole Lind, Cal Foote and Conner Bruggen-Cate scored for the Rockets who lost for the fourth time in five games.

James Porter stopped 34 shots in the Kelowna net.

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets and Royals will battle again Monday afternoon at Prospera Place. Face is 2:05 p.m.

Previous story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Just Posted

Sun and fun on Family Day weekend

Mainly sunny skies in the forecast though the Family Day long weekend

Big White basking in big snow, big bucks

Resort east of Kelowna says it has been a banner year so far, thanks to heavy snowfall

High avalanche risk prompts special warning

Special Public Avalanche Warning in effect until the end of the day Monday, Feb. 12

Internal review of the province’s response to floods is complete

Vernon engineer assesses decisions in lead-up to 2017 floods

Lake Country Winery: ‘We are being used as pawns’

The owner of Ex Nihilo Vineyards came from Alberta and sees both sides of the issue

In photos: Ripped Snowbike Races in Sicamous

Riders on specialized motorcycles put on a high-octane show for spectators in Sicamous.

Royals stop Rockets in OT in battle for division lead

Victoria moves one point ahead of Rockets with second straight win over Kelowna

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Snowboarders Parrot, McMorris capture silver, bronze at Pyeongchang Olympics

Most of the slopestyle competitors will also compete in the big air event in PyeongChang

South Okanagan athlete to compete in moguls finals at PyeongChang Olympics

A guide to watching Penticton athlete Andi Naude compete at the Olympics

Letter: Eggs fine, but what about the chickens?

Kelowna letter-writer says story fell short of the true story

Weaver calls for ‘immediate’ action to boost B.C. wine amid pipeline feud

‘Buy local’ campaign, wholesale prices and funding for increased exports suggestions by BC Green Party

‘Justice for Colten’ rally draws dozens in Vancouver after not-guilty verdict

Gathering comes one day after Gerald Stanley was found not guilty in death of Colten Boushie

VIDEO: Men free young buck tangled up in a barb-wire fence

Two men helped free a deer near Vermilion while another captured it on video

Most Read