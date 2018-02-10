Royals stop Rockets in OT in battle for division lead

Victoria moves one point ahead of Rockets with second straight win over Kelowna

Gordie Ballhorn and the Kelowna Rockets fell to Dino Kambeitz and the Victoria in overtime Saturday. -Image: Jon Howe

In a battle for top spot in the B.C. Division, the Victoria Royals came out on top for the second straight night.

In the second of three games between the teams in a four-day span, Tanner Kaspick scored at 2:22 of overtime to lead the Royals to a 4-3 win over the Kelowna Rockets Saturday at Save on Foods Memorial Arena.

The hometown Royals defeated the Rockets 6-1 on Friday.

Victoria (34-19-3-1) now leads the Rockets (33-17-4-1) by one point for first place.

Kole Lind, Cal Foote and Conner Bruggen-Cate scored for the Rockets who lost for the fourth time in five games.

James Porter stopped 34 shots in the Kelowna net.

The Rockets and Royals will battle again Monday afternoon at Prospera Place. Face is 2:05 p.m.