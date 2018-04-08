Ruck racks up hardware at Commonwealth Games

Kelowna-born swimmer has won six medals for Canada at games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Kelowna-born swimmer Taylor Ruck may need to new piece of luggage to haul home her winnings from the Commonwealth Games.

The 17-year-old won a silver medal Sunday in Gold Coast, Australia in the 100-metre backstroke, finishing second to Canadian teammate Kylie Masse.

Ruck now has six medals at the games—one gold, four silver and one bronze.

Ruck still has the 100 metre freestyle and possibly the individual medley remaining.

Ruck, who moved from Kelowna to Scottsdale, AZ as young child, won two bronze medals for Canada in relays at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

