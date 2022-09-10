(Kelowna Crows Rugby/Contributed)

Rugby registration open in Kelowna

The fall season has men’s and women’s program and three different age levels

It’s time to hit the field as rugby season has started in Kelowna and there’s still time to register.

The Kelowna Crows announced that registration is open for both the men’s and women’s U14, U16, and U18 programs.

“The camaraderie in rugby is incomparable due to the huge amount of respect and heart the community wears on their sleeve,” said Johnny Good, Kelowna Crows Director of Junior Rugby. “On and off the pitch everyone demonstrates and encourages sportsmanship. A well-known tradition in the sport is a post-game social with your opponents. This is where all players and coaches get the chance to build new friendships and share a meal celebrating the game.”

Registration is anywhere from $215-$255 depending on the age group and the season runs from September to December. Over the course of the season, practices take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Parkinson Recreation Park from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Games are played on Sundays either at home in Kelowna or scattered across the Lower Mainland.

“Aside from community and inclusiveness, the list of benefits doesn’t end,” said Good. “In all variations of the sport, you’re able to improve your physical and mental health. From the consistent building of your cardio, strength and endurance to the development of greater mental toughness and confidence; the work you do on the pitch is a reward in itself.”

The Kelowna Crows were founded in 1969.

For more information or to register, visit the Crows website.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Kelowna rugby

