Run for Women in Kelowna May 19

Kelowna is one of 17 Canadian cities to host th SHOPPERS LOVE. YOU. Run for Women. -Image: Run for Women

The SHOPPERS Run for Women makes its Kelowna debut on Saturday, May 19.

One of 17 cities across the country to host the event in 2018, the walk or run features 5K, 10K and Little Steps 1K distances.

The Run for Women, which has raised $3.4 for mental health services since its inception, supports mothers, daughters, and friends through the funding of programs that allow women to take that next step to recovery.

The Women’s Wellness Programs at the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna is funded by proceeds raised by the SHOPPERS LOVE. YOU. Run for Women.

To register for the run, go to runforwomen.ca

Run for It…

Female students at several schools in the Central Okanagan are currently taking part in the Run for It program.

The six-week program led by a teacher, coach or community member, where they will meet twice per week and train for a 5K with the goal of participating in the SHOPPERS LOVE. YOU. Run for Women in their city.

Run for It is designed to empowers female students with the information and strategies for managing mental health making them more resilient, boosting confidence, and educating them on the impact of exercise and its relation to mental health wellness.

“It encourages girls to participate, not in a competitive way, but to have fun,” said Corinne Almas, the local organizer for Run for It. “The link between physical activity and mental well-being is pretty clear, it’s that feeling of a sense of community and a strong sense of self that comes with exercise.”

The program, founded in 2015 in York, Ont., has expanded to 17 cities across Canada.

For more information on Run for It, send an email to corinnealmas@shaw.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.