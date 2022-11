Rutland Middle School beat KLO Middle School in the city rugby finals on Tuesday, Nov. 1 (Photo - Kelsey Hill)

After a great regular season, the Rutland Middle School Voodoos (RMS) rugby team are champions!

The team hosted the KLO Middle School Cougars in the middle school city finals on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

With the win, it was the fourth city championship in the school’s history.

