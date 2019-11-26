Rutland Secondary finishes 14th at B.C. soccer provincials

The Voodos finished 14th out of the top 16 teams in the province

The Rutland Secondary Voodoos fought to a 14th place finish at the 2019 B.C. soccer provincials last weekend.

Sixteen of the best AAA schools in B.C fought for the provincial podium in Burnaby with the Okanagan’s only team in the tournament unable to best the tough competition throughout the province.

It’s the second time in the past three years that the Voodoos advanced to the provincials to be the Okanagan representative at the championships. Rutland went 1-4 in the tournament to finish 14th.

In their four team pool, the Voodoos finished with the third best record.

The tournament started with the Voodoos falling 1-0 to South Delta. South Delta would go on to finish 5th at the tournament.

Rutland then fell to Handsworth Secondary 2-1 in their second game of the weekend. Handsworth, a usual top team in the province, finished 3rd at the championships.

Sardis Secondary from Chilliwack handed the Voodoos a 2-0 loss in Rutland’s third game of the championships.

The sole Okanagan team at the B.C.’s grabbed their first and only win of the tournament against North Peace with a 3-1 victory.

In the final day of the tournament, the Voodoos fell 2-0 to Guildford Park to finalize their 14th place ranking.

Despite the near-to-the-bottom result, the 14th place finish at the B.C. championships makes a good addition to the Rutland Secondary trophy case.

For the full results of the AAA B.C. boys soccer championships, click here.

