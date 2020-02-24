Kaden Baum draws closer to the finish line at the 2020 Teck BC Cup hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society and Larch Hills Junior Race Team on Saturday, Jan. 4. Baum competed in his first BC Winter Games race on Feb. 21 (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm boy is only Para-Nordic athlete at BC Winter games

Thirteen-year-old Kaden Baum competed in three races on his sit-ski at the games.

A Salmon Arm skier was an ambassador for accessible athletics at the 2020 BC Winter Games.

Kaden Baum of the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Team was the only Para-Nordic skier entered in the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. For his first event of the games, 13-year-old Baum raced a 2.5 km loop on his sit-ski on Friday, Feb. 21. He was scheduled for two more races on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Read More: Home loss ends season for Sicamous Eagles

Read More: PHOTOS: Shuswap pie baking contest draws hungry eyes at the Mall at Piccadilly

Baum uses the sit-ski because he has spina bifida and wears fibreglass splints on his legs. Baum has grown to really love the sport and continues to build his strength and endurance working alongside Donna Flatman

In information on Baum’s races in Fort St. John released by the BC Winter Games, Flatman said she has been working with him for the past three seasons. This is Baum’s first year skiing at the winter games.

After his race on Friday finished up, Baum said he thought it went well although it was tiring.

Read More: Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Read More: Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First win, fifth win highlight BC Senior Curling finals
Next story
Two former Rockets players make NHL debut

Just Posted

‘Please be quiet,’ Kelowna Mayor tells sexual assault survivor protesting in council chambers

Forty per cent of sexual assaults reported to Kelowna RCMP in 2019 were deemed ‘unfounded’

West Kelowna used half of annual sand supply during two-week period in January

City said cold temperatures meant much of sand wasn’t sticking to roads

Body discovered following fire at Ellison property

Firefighters discovered a body in a home on Anderson Road

Study proposed to investigate impact of septic fields in Okanagan Lake

Study would get underway in Killiney Beach and Westshore Estate areas in June

Swinging with the Stars raises $314,500 for Central Okanagan Hospice Association

The 12th annual event took place at the Delta Hotel in Downtown Kelowna

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Salmon Arm boy is only Para-Nordic athlete at BC Winter games

Thirteen-year-old Kaden Baum competed in three races on his sit-ski at the games.

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

North Okanagan ultra athlete ‘hearts’ ice baths

Shanda Hill and father carve stunning creations into ice at Ellison Lake

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Father and children killed in fatal crash near Kamloops

The family was travelling from Southern Alberta

Most Read