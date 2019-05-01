Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward is moving on to play for Marian University in Wisconsin. (BCHL)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward signs with U.S. university

In five playoff games against the Vernon Vipers Jack Sampson scored one goal and one assist

A Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward has been selected to play for a university in Wisconsin.

Jack Sampson, 20, was acquired by Marian University at the trade deadline from the Corpus Christi IceRays. In 14 regular season games he had eight points, and in five playoff games against the Vernon Vipers had one goal and one assist.

“We are very excited to learn that Jack Sampson has committed to attend and play for Marian University,” said Silverbacks general manager and head coach Scott Atkinson. “Jack’s character, leadership, and hockey skill will benefit the Sabres lineup. We’d like to thank Jack for the contributions he made to our team last season, and wish him every success in the future.”

