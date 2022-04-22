Salmon Arm Silverbacks look to stave off West Kelowna Warriors in game five

After not being able to complete the second round sweep, the West Kelowna Warriors have another chance to finish the Salmon Arm Silverbacks season tonight (April 22) in game five.

Through the first three games, it looked like the series could end early as West Kelowna was dominant in every aspect, outscoring Salmon Arm 14-4. But the Silverbacks bounced back in game four and beat the Warriors 5-1 to extend the series to a fifth game.

Even though it doesn’t matter when it comes to playoff time, it is still incredible to point out that the Warriors have won 17 of their past 19 games dating back to March 4.

The Silverbacks will continue to be without one of their best players in Simon Tassy, who suffered an injury in game three of the series.

With a win tonight, the Warriors can advance to the Interior Conference finals to take on the Penticton Vees. If the Warriors lose, the series will return to West Kelowna for game six on Saturday night (April 23).

Tonight’s puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.

