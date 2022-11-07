Ralph Owens and Jarvis Wice earned bronze and silver medals in table tennis at the BC 55+ Games in September 2022 while the sister-duo of Linda Brede and Cheryl Petersen took gold and silver in cribbage. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Ralph Owens and Jarvis Wice earned bronze and silver medals in table tennis at the BC 55+ Games in September 2022 while the sister-duo of Linda Brede and Cheryl Petersen took gold and silver in cribbage. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm to host 55+ BC Games in 2024

Event will take place Sept. 10 to 14

Salmon Arm has been chosen to host the 55+ BC Games.

Host cities were announced by the BC Seniors Games Society on Monday, Nov. 7.

Salmon Arm will host the Games on Sept. 10-14, 2024.

In a media release, the BC Senior Games Society (BCSGS) said it anticipates host communities will “benefit from increased tourism and economic development, as well as important legacies such as trained volunteers, major event hosting experience and new or improved infrastructure.”

“In 2017, an economic impact study found that the 55+ BC Games provide an impact of over $3.3 million to the host community,” said the BCSGS. “In addition, host communities benefit from the development of capacity to host large multi-sport events by training volunteers and improved infrastructure through the Games Legacy program.”

Vernon hosted the first 55+ BC Games in 1988.

The mission of the BCSGS is to improve the health, lifestyle and image of British Columbia’s 55+ population.

“Congratulations to the communities selected to host the 55+ BC Games,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “These Games are a showcase of skills and talent, and they give host communities the opportunity to participate and celebrate. Sport and active living play a powerful role in helping people lead healthier and happier lives.”

Nanaimo will host the 55+ BC Games in 2025, Kamloops in 2026 and Surrey in 2027.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s bid for 55+ BC Games remains unanswered

Read more: Salmon Arm making a bid to host the 2024 55+BC Games

