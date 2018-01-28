Scotties: What’s on tap at the national curling event Sunday

Curlers move into the second day of national competition in Penticton

Team B.C. is back on the ice at 9 a.m. looking for a win at Scotties Tournament of Hearts Sunday in Penticton. (Mark Brett/Western News)

After a roaring start Saturday, competition at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts continues today (Jan. 28) with draws at 9 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m.

Who to watch:

After losing their first match to Team Canada in the opening round yesterday Team B.C. is sure to be driving hard for a win as they face Team Nunavut at 9 a.m. on sheet B. Team Canada is back on the ice, facing Team Quebec on Sheet C. Over on Sheet A, Team Prince Edward Island takes on Team Alberta and on Sheet D, Team Ontario is matched with Team Newfoundland.

For the 2 p.m. draw, Team Saskatchewan faces Team Northwest Territories on Sheet A and Sheet B features Team Wildcard (the Einarrson rink from Winnipeg) against Team Nova Scotia. Team Northern Ontario vs Team New Brunswick on Sheet C and Team Yukon vs Team Manitoba on Sheet D.

At 7 p.m. the final draw of the day features, Team Quebec and Team Ontario on Sheet A with Team Canada up against Team Alberta on Sheet B. Team Nunavut takes on Team Newfoundland on Sheet C and Team B.C. matches skills with Team Prince Edward Island on Sheet D.

Where’s the party at?

At 5:30 p.m., curlers from Team Saskatchewan, Team Northern Ontario and the Einarson rink (Team Wildcard) will visit the HeartStop Lounge to sign autographs and take photos with fans at 5:30 p.m.

The Sunday up close and personal session features curlers from Teams Yukon, Manitoba, New Brunswick being interviewed in the HeartStop Lounge at 5:30 p.m.