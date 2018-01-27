Team Van Osch, including coach Bill Tschirhart, skip Kesa Van Osch, Marika Van Osch, Kalia Van Osch, Amy Gibson and Rachelle Kallechy, are cheered at a send-off event Tuesday night at the Nanaimo Curling Centre. Photo by Greg Sakiki/Black Press

Scotties: What’s on tap at the national curling event today

Team B.C. will play their first game in Penticton

Here’s a look at what’s up today, as the Scotties get ready to kick off.

Remember, as events get going, parking at the South Okanagan Events Centre will be tight, so plan to get there early to watch your favourite curlers on the ice.

When to cheer:

The opening ceremony takes place at 12:30 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Following that, the first draw will hit the ice at 2 p.m. That includes Team B.C. (from Nanaimo) against Team Canada (Manitoba) on Sheet A. Prince Edward Island will face Newfoundland on Sheet B, Ontario versus Alberta on Sheet C and Quebec against Nunavut on Sheet D.

The second draw, at 7 p.m., features the Wild Card entry versus New Brunswick on Sheet A, Saskatchewan against Manitoba on Sheet B, Yukon against Northwest Territories on Sheet C and Northern Ontario against Nova Scotia on Sheet D.

Where’s the party at?

There will be lots of free events happening at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for the public today.

The HeartStop Lounge will be holding live music, dancing, drinks and food, as well as interactive activities for the family throughout the competition. On Saturday at 10:15 p.m. One 2 Many Band will take the stage once the competition on the ice is over.

Team B.C. (Nanaimo), along with Team Canada and Ontario will stop in the HeartStop Lounge to sign autographs and take photos with fans at 5:30 p.m.

Related: Van Osch sisters will curl for B.C.

Get up close and personal as curlers from Nunavut, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island will be interviewed in the HeartStop Lounge at 5:30 p.m.

