Douglas Farrow The Kelowna Owls closed out their rugby season with a strong showing in Abbotsford.

Scrappy Owls 10th at B.C. championship

KSS places second in tier 2 division at provincial 3A rugby championship in Abby

Dave Marfleet couldn’t have asked for much more from what he called his “lunch bucket, inexperienced team.”

Ranked 12th going into the B.C. AAA boys high school rugby championship, the KSS Owls upped the ante by taking 10th spot overall among the top teams in the province.

Playing in the eight-team Tier 2 division, the Owls reached the gold medal final, before losing 36-31 to the W.J. Mouat Hawks.

“Down by 20 at the half, the boys came back with amazing courage and intensity but lost in the closing minutes,” Marfleet said.

KSS opened the provincials with a convincing 34-12 victory over Sentinel Secondary.

The Owls then played the tier’s top-ranked Fleetwood Park and prevailed 32-12. KSS had lost to the same team by 30 points earlier in the season.

With a silver medal in Tier 2 and 10th overall, Marfleet was proud of his team’s performance.

“Really outstanding team effort in all the games,” he said.

Commissioners 15 (MVP award) went to Gage Fletcher.

