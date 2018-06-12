Matt Hopley qualified by winning the Zone 2 Junior Tour’s Order of Merit. -Image: Douglas Farrow

Second GolfBC Championship for Kelowna’s Hopley

Matt Hopley and Finlay Young earn exemptions for this week’s tournament at Gallagher’s Canyon

For the second year in a row, Kelowna teenager Matt Hopley will tee it up with the pros at the GolfBC Championship.

The 16-year-old Hopley has earned one of the last two exemptions to the 2018 MacKenzie Tour -PGA TOUR Canada event beginning Thursday at his home course, Gallagher’s Canyon.

Hopley, the son of Gallagher’s Canyon GM Peter Hopley, secured a spot at the GolfBC Championship by winning the Zone 2 Junior Tour’s Order of Merit.

Joining Hopley is Kelowna’s Finlay Young, who earned exempt status for being the top performer on the Interior PGA Tour. Young, from Edinburgh, Scotland is a CPGA Teaching Professional at the Harvest Golf Club in Kelowna.

Last week, two Kelowna golfers, Conner Kozak and Garret Kucher, also received exemptions for the tournament, along with Lake Cowichan’s Jimmy Jones.

RELATED: Okanagan flavour in GolfBC Championship field

The GolfBC Championship will feature a 156-player field, with $200,000 in prize money. The winner will take home $36,000 following Sunday’s final round.

For information on tickets or the tournament itself, go to golfbcchampionship.com.

Long drive competition…

The GolfBC Championship’s Long Drive Challenge is set for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

The annual charity event, which benefits the BC Cancer Foundation, is open to anyone who can hit the ball a long distance off the tee.

The cost is $25 for three shots and includes Adidas Golf Prizes.

To register, go to golfbcchampionship.com.

Previous story
United U15s rack up three points
Next story
FIFA World Cup preview: Defending World Cup champions Germany prepared to lead Group F

Just Posted

Kids go wild for the outdoors in Kelowna

The annual Wild Festival for Youth is held Thursday

B.C. youth agency closes after staff member gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

Tips for turning your ‘wine-nos’ into wineaux

Make the best of wine tasting this summer in Kelowna

More than 10 cars splattered in feces in Kelowna

Transport Canada is investigating 10 reports of feces falling from sky in B.C.

Recycle your potato chip bags and Ziplocs in Kelowna

A new B.C. wide recycling program was implemented June 1

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

Man injured in Kamloops drug trade shooting

Kamloops RCMP are linking Monday’s shooting incident to the drug trade

Gateway Casinos ‘frustrated and disappointed’ about strike vote

Cascades Casino Penticton laid out what they believe is at stake should employees go on strike

United U15s rack up three points

Thompson Okanagan Rep Soccer League roundup

Insulin pumps to be covered for B.C. diabetics

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

Second GolfBC Championship for Kelowna’s Hopley

Matt Hopley and Finlay Young earn exemptions for this week’s tournament at Gallagher’s Canyon

Stargazing: Understanding the Northern Lights

Ken Tapping, astronomer with the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

Most Read