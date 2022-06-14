Second-half surge lifts Kelowna Kodiaks past Vernon Tigers

Kelowna Kodiaks forward Justin Charlton (12) knocks down Noah Pearson of the Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers to create a loose ball behind goalie Ethan Dalkeith during the Kodiaks’ 15-9 Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League victory Tuesday, June 14, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

A second-half offensive eruption propelled the visiting Kelowna Kodiaks to a 15-9 win over the Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League action Tuesday, June 14, at Kal Tire Place.

The two points lift the Kodiaks (10-3) into first place, two points ahead of the idle Kamloops Venom (9-1), who have three games in hand on the Bears.

Kelowna has won three straight. Vernon (2-7-3) is winless in its last nine games and dropped to 1-7 at home. The only win was a 1-0 forfeit victory over the South Okanagan Flames in what was to be Vernon’s home opener on May 7.

Trailing 6-3 at the 11:20 mark of the second period, prompting a goalie change, the Kodiaks then exploded for six unanswered goals in the next 4 minutes and 35 seconds to take control of the contest.

Kelowna was up 9-7 heading into the third period. Vernon, which scored three times on its first five shots for a 3-0 advantage, led 4-3 after 20 minutes.

Justin Charlton led the Kodiaks with four goals and four assists. Brad Swecera scored five times and added two helpers while Josh Yachney and Tyler Johnston each finished with 2+4. Tyler Nelson had 1+3 for Kelowna while Colten Wasylenko rounded out the scoring. Starter Ethan Dalkeith and backup Shaun Agostinho combined to make 31 saves for the Kodiaks.

Carston Disher led Vernon with three goals and an assist. Hayden Catt scored twice and singles went to Colten Colmorgen (two helpers), Jacob Brewer, Kal Bonneau and Nate Williamson.

The two teams meet for a third straight time Saturday, June 18, at the Rutland Arena. Kelowna has outscored Vernon 32-15 in the first two games.

• Prior to the game, the Tigers paid tribute on the floor to six members of the North Okanagan Legends Pee Wee squad. All six are girls and became the first North Okanagan minor team to play as a line during the team’s Rock The House tournament.

Receiving a big ovation from the crowd of 200 was goalie Summer Kayle, players Halle Harty, Nicole Payton, Jordan Payton, Seyja Manson and Bailey Kayle, and team head coach Devin Rodger.

