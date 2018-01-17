Second-ranked Owls at Centennial Top 10 tourney

KSS wins 2 of 3 at MEI tournament, heads to Coquitlam

The second-ranked Kelowna Owls will be among the province’s elite teams this weekend at the Centennial Top 10 Tournament in Coquitlam.

Other top teams at the annual event include No. 1 Walnut Grove Gators and No. 3 Brookswood Bobcats.

SEE B.C. RANKINGS HERE.

The Owls are coming off two wins in three games at the MEI Invitational last weekend in Abbotsford.

The only defeat for KSS came at the hands of the top-ranked Gators 84-75.

“Our lack of finishing around the rim and missing too many shots, including free throws, caused us to lose the battle,” said KSS assistant coach Heather Semeniuk.

“It was a great opportunity to play against this team and it was obvious that going forward we will be able to compete with them again, with hopefully a different outcome.”

Taya Hanson led the Owls with 28 points against Walnut Grove, Jaeli Ibbetson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Kennedy Dickie had 13 points and nine boards.

KSS won their other two games handily, 80-37 over Langley Christian and 76-28 over St. Thomas More.

Hanson had 25 points, while Ibbetson had 15 points and 11 boards against LC. Against More, Dickie had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Rachel Hare had 14 points.

Hanson and Dickie, both national team prospects, were named to the tournament’s all-star team.

