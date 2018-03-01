Junior girls basketball provincial invitational tournament at Langley Events Centre Fraser Heights vs Penticton, quarter-final action Gary Ahuja Black Press Fraser Heights’ Karishma Rai Penticton’s Sophie Brydon

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Two of the top four teams and a pair of Cinderella squads remain in the hunt.

No. 1 seed Walnut Grove is set to face the No. 12 Mount Baker Wild in one of the day three semifinals while the other pits the No. 3 Yale Lions against the No. 15 Fraser Heights Firehawks.

The teams are the last four standing for the junior girls basketball provincial invitational tournament at the Langley Events Centre.

In Thursday’s quarter-final action, the Firehawks won by a dozen points over the Penticton Lakers while the Lions held off the Burnaby South Rebels 49-43 in the bottom half of the draw.

The top half saw the Wild beat the North Surrey Spartans 63-43 while the top-ranked Gators held off Kelowna 64-56.

The Gators and Wild will tip off in the first semifinal on Friday (March 2) at 6:30 p.m. with the other game to follow at 8 p.m. Both will be on the LEC’s Fieldhouse Court.

Senior AAA draw

There were no surprises on day two of the BC girls basketball championships with the top four seeds set to meet in the semifinals on Friday.

The top-seed Kelowna Owls beat the No. 8 Argyle Pipers 85-55 in the quarter-finals and will now face the No. 4 Semiahmoo Totems. The Totems beat the No. 13 Brookswood Bobcats 87-56.

The other semifinal pits the No. 2 Abbotsford Panthers against the No. 3 Walnut Grove Gators, a rematch of the Fraser Valley championships last month which was won by Abby.

The Panthers held off the Sullivan Heights Stars 63-55 while Walnut Grove walloped the Riverside Rapids 96-67.

The semifinals begin on Friday (March 2) with Abby and Walnut Grove tipping off at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Kelowna-Semiahmoo clash. Both games are on the LEC’s Centre Court.

Senior AA draw

Three of the top four seeds are moving on to the semifinals, along with the No. 5 seed in the AA draw.

The No. 1 South Kamloops Titans face No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas while No. 2 Britannia battles No. 3 G.W. Graham in the other semifinal.

The Titans beat the Langley Christian Lightning 72-59 while STA topped No. 4 Okanagan Mission 66-56.

Britannia was a big winner over No. 10 Vernon, prevailing 56-38.

And the closest game of the day saw the Grizzlies edge No. 6 Duchess Park 68-64.

Semifinal action tips off at 7 p.m. with the second game at 8:45 p.m. Both games are at the LEC’s South Court on Friday (March 2).

For complete scores of all three tournaments, click here.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Junior girls basketball provincial invitational tournament at Langley Events Centre Fraser Heights vs Penticton, quarter-final action Gary Ahuja Black Press Penticton’s Maria Iannone Fraser Heights’ Neelam Rai

Junior girls basketball provincial invitational tournament at Langley Events Centre Yale vs Burnaby South, quarter-final action Gary Ahuja Black Press Yale’s Jayden White Burnaby South’s Awek Deng (#10) and Reya Sandhu,

Junior girls basketball provincial invitational tournament at Langley Events Centre Yale vs Burnaby South, quarter-final action Gary Ahuja Black Press Yale’s Marissa Rodde Burnaby South’s Diya Sehgal

Previous story
BCHL Today: Island division previews and West Kelowna’s Harrison commits to Michigan

Just Posted

UPDATE: Plea deal for man charged in Armstrong teen’s murder

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea March 12, in Vernon

OC Students’ Union resigned to tuition fee hike

College commitment to improved student services softens financial hit

West Kelowna still repairing damage caused by 2o17 floods

Two new projects, one on Powers Creek and another on McDougall Creek, about to start says city

Mayors of Kelowna and West Kelowna react to speculation tax

Colin Basran and Doug Findlater say singling out Kelowna and West Kelowna was not fair

Children’s festival to be held in Lake Country

The annual Lake Country Children’s Festival will take place tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Penticton RCMP still investigating Atkinson homicide

Dale Atkinson’s spouse, previously identified as a suspect in the matter, died last month

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

Beer appreciation courses on tap in Vernon, Kelowna

Award-winning brewmasters to lead informative session on craft beer revolution March 8 and 10

Most Read