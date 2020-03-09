Victoria Murphy (left) discusses shot options with skip Donna Mychaluk during the B.C. Senior Women’s Curling Championship game Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Vernon Curling Club. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)

Senior Curling Championships in Kelowna to proceed despite coronavirus concerns

The tournament is scheduled to take place from Apr. 18 to 25. at the Kelowna Curling Club

The 2020 Mixed Doubles and Senior Curling Championships in Kelowna are still scheduled to happen as planned despite the looming threat of the coronavirus.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether the tournament would proceed in light of the numerous sporting events being canceled around the world and the fact the coronavirus appears to be hitting seniors the hardest.

As of Mar. 9, over a dozen national and international sporting events have been canceled or affected by the virus.

The International Ice Hockey Federation canceled six world championship tournaments, which were scheduled to be held in March and April. The Ice Hockey Women’s World Championships was one of those tournaments, which was expected to be held in Halifax and Turo, N.S.

Italy has been one of the countries hit the hardest, with more than 3,800 infected and 100 deaths. Sporting events are currently being held without spectators until at least Apr. 3. as ordered by the Italian government.

In the world of golf, The LPGA canceled March series events in China, Thailand and Singapore. In addition, the European Tour canceled the Kenya Open over fears about the virus.

READ MORE: 2021 Tim Hortons Brier to put Kelowna front and center of curling world

Rob Balsdon, executive director with the Kelowna Club said the club has made the coronavirus a major discussion point, but the feeling is positive heading into the tournament.

“As far as we’re concerned everything is business as usual right now,” said Balsdon.

“There’s no knee-jerk reactions. We’re going to follow the government’s lead on this and as of right now with the Prince George Women’s Curling Championships going on I think it’s pretty positive.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Curling Club to host 2020 mixed doubles, senior curlingchampionships

While Balsdon believes there is no serious risk of going ahead with the tournament, the Kelowna Curling Club will be taking extra precautions to ensure their facilities are sanitary and their players remain healthy. There will be hand sanitizing stations as well as adding a few extra washrooms.

“We’re doing what we can with what’s within our control,” said Balsdon.

“There’s no plan right now to back out of anything. Unless the government changes their travel advisories then we’re all good to go.”

The 2020 World Mixed Doubles and Seniors Curling Championships will be happening from Apr. 18 to 25 at the Kelowna Curling Club. Tickets can be purchased here.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trainers, vets charged in international horse-drugging scheme

Just Posted

West Kelowna to make changes to Glenrosa Road to slow speeders, improve safety

Construction on the project will begin in the spring of 2020

Kelowna council nixes another policy-breaking pot shop application

Proposal was just 12 metres shy of the 500-metre distance between stores mandated by city policy

Kelowna RCMP seek suspect who spat on woman’s face

The incident happened at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Spall Road as she waited at the lights

Kelowna’s unemployment rate jumps to 5.3 per cent

The city’s unemployment rate is lower than the national rate

Okanagan women honoured by college alumni

Vernon’s Bree Cawley and Kelowna’s Christina Fast given awards for their post-college work

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

COVID-19 stricken ship with 237 Canadians on board pulls into California port

Passengers lining the balconies waved and some left the cabins to go onto deck

Toilet paper flying off shelves at Salmon Arm stores amid COVID-19 concerns

Shoppers buying up hand sanitizer and other disinfectants, zinc lozenges

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Okanagan shelves wiped bare of toilet paper

COVID-19 concerns have residents in a mad rush to stock up on toilet paper, hand santizer, wipes

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read