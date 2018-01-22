Kelowna’s Serwa named to Olympic team

Kelsey Serwa is one of eight Canadian ski cross athletes headed to PyeongChang

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa will compete in her third consecutive Olympic Games next month in South Korea. -Image: GEPA

It’s official.

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa will represent Canada in women’s ski cross competition for the third consecutive Winter Olympic Games.

Serwa, 28, was one of eight athletes nominated Monday by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Alpine Canada officially to wear Team Canada colours next month in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Skiers were selected based on their performances during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 FIS World Cup seasons.

Serwa finished fifth at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and won silver at the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia.

Meanwhile, in the last race before PyeongChang, the Kelowna native fell in the big final and finished fourth Saturday at a World Cup event at Nakiska.

Despite finishing off the podium, Serwa felt the warmth of the home crowd as she prepares for the Olympis Games.

“It was really cool coming down, even though I was in fourth place and missed that podium, to have the home crowd welcome me through the finish line,” said Serwa, who was running along in third at the time of the crash.

“I’m skiing really well. I’m charging after it. I’m not letting up anywhere. Sometimes a ski pops off and that’s just part of the sport. I’m happy to be healthy and strong going into the Olympics.”