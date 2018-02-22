Gold for Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa

Medals will be handed out tonight in women’s ski cross with Kelowna athlete involved

Update:

Kelsey Serwa has won the gold medal in thrilling fashion at the PyeongChang Olympics, winning the gold medal final from start to finish.

It’s her second straight medal after her silver medal in Sochi.

Serwa powered down the course taking the lead from the start and won.

Update: 6:07 p.m.

It’s down to the final race at the Olympics for Kelsey Serwa.

The Kelowna ski cross racer has advanced to the final of the women’s ski cross event, set for 6:15 p.m. tonight.

Serwa placed second as Canadians earned the top two spots in the second semi-final.

Fellow Canadian Brittany Phelan won the semi, meaning two Canadians will race in the four-person final.

Update: 5:55 p.m.

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa has now moved onto the semi-finals with a second straight solid race.

In front of her parents and grandparents and a large group of family and friends, Serwa has blazed the first two races, winning them from start to finish.

Fellow Canadian Brittany Phelan has also advanced to the semi-final which are slated to begin at 5:59 p.m. with the final scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

Original:

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa has qualified for the quarterfinals in women’s ski cross at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Serwa won the last 1/8 final race easily in the event, which began around 5 p.m. Kelowna time.

Serwa now moves on to the quarterfinals which are underway before the semi-finals are set for 5:59 p.m. with the final expected around 6:15 p.m. PST.

Serwa is looking to improve on her silver medal placing from the Sochi, Olympics and is in her third straight winter games, having made the Olympics in Vancouver in 2010 for the first time, where she narrowly missed the medals.

She is one of four Canadians in the finals.

