Serwa fifth and sixth in Sweden

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa makes the small final in two World Cup ski cross races in Sweden

Kelsey Serwa has five top-six finishes this season on the World Cup circuit. -Image: GEPA

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa didn’t make the podium but had a pair of strong showings on the World Cup ski cross circuit this weekend in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

The 28-year-old Serwa competed in the small finals on both Saturday and Sunday, finishing in sixth and fifth, respectively.

She was fourth in qualifying on Saturday and fifth on Sunday.

Serwa currently sits seventh overall in the women’s World Cup standings.

Serwa won a bronze medal earlier this season at the first World Cup of the season in Val Thorens, France.

Serwa and the Canadian team will be on their home soil for one more event prior to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyongchang, Korea, when Nakiska hosts a World Cup race on Saturday, Jan. 20.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.