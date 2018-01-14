Kelsey Serwa has five top-six finishes this season on the World Cup circuit. -Image: GEPA

Serwa fifth and sixth in Sweden

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa makes the small final in two World Cup ski cross races in Sweden

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa didn’t make the podium but had a pair of strong showings on the World Cup ski cross circuit this weekend in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

The 28-year-old Serwa competed in the small finals on both Saturday and Sunday, finishing in sixth and fifth, respectively.

She was fourth in qualifying on Saturday and fifth on Sunday.

Serwa currently sits seventh overall in the women’s World Cup standings.

Serwa won a bronze medal earlier this season at the first World Cup of the season in Val Thorens, France.

Serwa and the Canadian team will be on their home soil for one more event prior to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyongchang, Korea, when Nakiska hosts a World Cup race on Saturday, Jan. 20.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC snow bike pioneer looks to repeat as X Games gold medalist

Just Posted

Kelowna mobile home fire claims one life, firefighters injured

Kelowna Fire Deparment responded to 911 call early Sunday morning on McCulloch Road

Kelowna’s Rod Butters named NAIT’s 10th chef in residence

Acclaimed Kelowna chef and restaurateur will spend five days with Culinary Arts students in March.

Hodge: Resolving to have a positive attitude

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge says his New Year’s Resolution days are over….kind of

Kelowna woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Popular stories from the week

Each Saturday, the Capital News highlight’s popular stories from the week

Big snow for Big White

More than 60 centimetres has fallen since Thursday at the Kelowna resort

Crown wants convictions for B.C. pair earlier accused of terror-related crimes

Duo had been accused of plotting explosions at in Victoria in 2013

Serwa fifth and sixth in Sweden

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa makes the small final in two World Cup ski cross races in Sweden

BC snow bike pioneer looks to repeat as X Games gold medalist

Snow bike pioneer Brock Hoyer is hungry to add another Winter X Games gold medal to his arsenal.

Warriors get split with Wild in Wenatchee

West Kelowna wins in overtime Friday in BCHL action, then is shutout Saturday

Vees remain undefeated in 2018

Chilliwack Chiefs couldn’t stand up to Penticton’s momentum

Super Curling League scores from Week 12

Dave Mellof and Rob Koffski continue to be atop the standings in Kelowna curling circuit

Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making

The government says more consultation while making laws is too onerous

BC Company donates world’s fastest log car to sell for veterans

The world’s fastest log car will be go to the highest bidder at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona later this month.

Most Read