Serwa not returning home just yet

Kelowna racer went straight from the Olympics to the World Cup

After her gold medal in PyeongChang, Kelsey Serwa is racing at the World Cup in Russia this weekend.

But fans back in Kelowna are still basking in the glow of a gold medal for their favourite female ski cross racer, after she crossed the line last Thursday night in first place and claimed the Olympic gold.

Fans went wild at Boston Pizza when Serwa took gold during the Ladies’ Ski Cross event at the Winter Olympics.

Viewing parties were set up around the Central Okanagan to watch Serwa’s race: At Big White Ski Resort, Turtle Bay Pub in Lake Country and held by friends of supporters of Serwa’s at Boston Pizza on Highway 97 including sponsor Barefoot Venus.

The packed Boston Pizza chanted “let’s go Kelsey” and cheered as she pushed ahead to first place.

“Kelsey’s such a great kid… it was amazing. She got out in front and she was just relentless,” said Russ Banister, who cheered on Serwa at the restaurant. “She pulled it out, she’s such a hard-working girl, she’s amazing. She deserved to win that medal, I’m so excited for her.”

The local business raised funds for Serwa’s scholarship fund, selling Mustard Bath which featured Serwa on the front.

Big White also celebrated Serwa’s victory with a lap down Serwa’s run, which was named after Serwa’s grandfather who co-founded the resort. A new sign was also added to the run to honor Serwa’s medal.

It has not been announced when Serwa will return home, she is racing in Russia March 3 and 4, and in France March 17 for the World Cup.

Big White says it will host a party to honour Serwa but no dates have been set.

