Serwa wins gold at 2019 Canadian ski cross championships

Serwa took home the hardware from Sunshine Village in Banff April 14

Reigning Olympic champ and Big White nobility Kelsey Serwa won gold at the 2019 Canadian Ski Cross Championships.

The 29-year-old pro celebrated with a win for her last race of the season.

“It’s always nice to wrap up the season with a fun race and a solid performance and that was exactly what happened this past weekend,” Serwa said in a news release from Big White.

“Despite the springtime squalls, the races went off on schedule and volunteers and racers alike all had smiles on our races. I feel fortunate to end my 10th season racing ski cross 100 per cent healthy and with two more victories under my belt.”

Serwa was joined on the podium by silver-medallist Marelle Thompson from Whistler Mountain Ski Club, and Abby McEwen from Sunridge Ski Club in Edmonton grabbing bronze.

This marks Serwa’s third national championship win.

