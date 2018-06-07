Seven DBacks head to College Prep showcase

West Kelowna players will be in Richmond for B.C. Baseball’s annual all-star weekend

Pitcher Jarod Leroux is among seven West Kelowna players who will suit up this weekend for the College Prep League’s showcase and all-star games. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributed

The West Kelowna DBacks are taking a break from the 2018 schedule, as seven of their players head to the coast to take part in this weekend’s College Prep League all-star showcase.

Held in Richmond and hosted by B.C. Baseball each spring, college scouts are out in full force to watch the players perform in both the College Prep and 18U AAA all-star games.

Representing the DBacks in the College Prep/2018 grad class game are Daniel McKay, Keaton Meier, Jarod Leroux, Zane Webber and Monty Tebbutt. Aiden Samuel and AJ Reiter will audition their skills in the game for 2019 grads.

In league play this season, the DBacks sit at 8-16 after salvaging one of four games last weekend at home against the second-place Cloverdale Nationals.

In the opener Saturday at Boucherie Field, the Nationals scored all of their runs in the seventh inning in a 7-2 win. Jarod Leroux turned in a solid start on the mound for the DBacks, pitching six scoreless innings before Cloverdale rallied for the victory. Monte Tebbutt had two hits in the loss.

In Game 2, Cloverdale held off West Kelowna for a 6-4 win. AJ Reiter pitched a complete game for the DBacks, allowing just one earned run, while Keaton Maier had a pair of RBIs.

On Sunday, the Nationals made it three in a row with a 5-1 win. Zane Webber collected a pair of hits in the loss.

In the series finale, the DBacks averted the sweep with a 4-2 win. Aiden Samuel pitched six innings of six-hit ball to pick up the win, while Tebbutt threw a hitless seventh for the save. Daniel McKay and Reiter paced the DBacks offense with two hits each, while Tebbutt had two RBIs.

West Kelowna’s next league action is June 16 Richmond.

All seven teams will make the College Prep League playoffs, with the first-place team receiving a bye to the final four, while the remaining teams (2 to 7) pair off in best-of-three series.

