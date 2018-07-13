Shadow Ridge Golf Club head James Presnail, left, and Class “A” pro Mark Kitts receive the G&G Golf Company & Callaway GolfPGA of BC Pro-Assistant Championship trophy. (PGA of BC)

Shadow Ridge duo claims Callaway pro title

Golfers play 36 holes at Black Mountain in Kelowna

PGA of British Columbia

Shadow Ridge Golf Club head James Presnail and Class “A” pro Mark Kitts won the G&G Golf Company & Callaway GolfPGA of BC Pro-Assistant Championship on the first playoff hole after carding a 14-under-par 57 in scramble play Tuesday at Black Mountain Golf Club in Kelowna.

Neither Presnail or Kitts had previously won a PGA of BC championship tournament, and the victory was worth $2,500 for the Shadow Ridge (Kelowna) duo after they defeated Surrey Northview Golf Academy’s Matthew Palsenbarg and John Shin on the extra hole.

“James had a hot putter today and made a ton of putts for us, and I drove it pretty good,” said Kitts. “We gave ourselves opportunities and capitalized.”

The Pro-Assistant Championship is a unique event that sees a PGA of BC Club Professional pair with an assistant from their facility to compete against their colleagues over 36 holes. After Monday’s best-ball round, Presnail and Kitts found themselves trailing Palsenbarg and Shin by two strokes.

They made up the deficit with 12 birdies and an eagle on Tuesday and matched the Round 1 leaders with a 36-hole total of 21-under, as Palsenbarg and Shin posted a 59.

Playing Black Mountain’s par-5 18th in the alternate-shot playoff, Kitts converted a 15-foot birdie while Shin’s own birdie attempt from close range lipped out.

Defending champions Brian McDonald and Rob Tadey (Fairview Mountain Golf Club, Oliver) shared third place with Dave Zibrik and Clark MacPherson (Point Grey Golf & Country Club, Vancouver) at 18-under.

Two teams – Bill Kelly and Brian Wise (Glacier Greens Golf Course, Comox) and Rob Anderson and Jamie Stevens (Kelowna Golf & Country Club) – tied for fifth at 16-under.

Presnail and Kitts had never played the Pro-Assistant Championship together as a team, as Kitts only joined the Kelowna facility earlier this year.

“I was surprised,” Kitts said of the team chemistry he and Presnail quickly formed. “I think you just have to go play golf and play your own game. James played great, I played very good as well.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sun Devils take mosquito tourney in Cranbrook

Just Posted

Need a family doctor in Kelowna or Lake Country? Here’s a chance to get one

Kelowna and Lake Country are getting more family doctors

Green initiative takes off for Kelowna businesses

Local businesses look for ways to reduce waste

RCMP still searching for bike thieves and Rutland vandals in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers released its report yesterday

Kelowna’s Journey Home Task Force presents to West Kelowna

West Kelowna Council still determining what to do on homelessness

Okanagan Croatians brace for World Cup soccer drama

Croatia-France Cup final cause for celebration of Croatian heritage, pride

Breaking into song at the library

Singing was encouraged during Opera Kelowna presntation at Salmon Arm library

B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice

IIO BC, which investigates serious incidents involving police, submitted a report to Crown counsel

Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

Mary Hare was in her room in 2016 when Thamer Almestadi entered carrying a knife, civil lawsuit says

1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

Hergott: When dogs attack

Lawyer Paul Hergotts discusses the physical and psychological harms caused by the dog attack

More housing, subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

Sun Devils take mosquito tourney in Cranbrook

Kelowna defeated host team in the final of the Cranbrook Summer Slugfest.

Critteraid looks for homes for 50 cats

Animals had been taken from home in Kaleden

B.C. man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

Most Read