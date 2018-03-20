Shephard to don Maple Leaf Down Under

Former KSS Owl and current UBC Thunderbird to play for Canada at Commonwealth Games

Kelowna’s Grant Shephard will suit up for the national men’s basktball team at the Commonwealth Games next month in Australia. -Image: Rich Lam/UBC Athletics Photo

For the second time in just 10 months, Kelowna’s Grant Shephard will represent his country on the international stage.

The 6-foot-10 KSS grad has been named to the Canadian men’s basketball team for the Commonwealth Games next month in Gold Coast, Australia.

Last summer, Shephard helped Canada to its first world basketball title—at any level—when the Canadians captured the FIBA world U19 championship in Cairo, Egypt.

RELATED: Kelowna’s Shephard a world champion

Shephard is coming off his solid first season with the UBC Thunderbirds’ program, being named the Canada West rookie of the year. In 31 total games played, Shephard averaged 8.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

The Commonwealth Games are set for April 4 to 15. Canada will make it games debut on Friday, April 6 against the host Australians.

