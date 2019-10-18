Shooters compete in Summerland

TAKING AIM Shenelle Neyedli of Peachland was one of the participants in a shooting event in Summerland earlier this month. Seven shooters from the Okanagan Valley and Salmon Arm participated. (Photo submitted)

By Andrew Mitchell

On Friday Oct. 4, a shooting competition was held in Summerland at the Wildhorse Rifle Range.

The seven participants are from the Okanagan Valley and Salmon Arm, but not from Summerland.

The shooters, who were classified by Junior (Grade 8 and below) or Senior (Grades 9 to 12,) were judged based on their abilities with a .22 calibre rifle in the prone position, kneeling, then standing.

Each round consisted of three stages.

Junior: First Brook Kosick, Salmon Arm.

Senior: First Shenelle Neyedli, Peachland; second Amelia Rachkowski, Kelowna; third Cooper Lafreniere, West Kelowna; fourth Vanessa Caverly, Penticton; fifth Tyler Warner, West Kelowna; sixth Aiyana Bremner, Peachland.

The seven shooters, who all practice the sport regularly to improve their hunting, marksmanship and safety skills, are members of a much broader association.

Approximately 12,500 students from the United States, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico have annual memberships with the National High School Rodeo Association.

The association which exists to promote the sport of rodeo as well as the highest type of conduct and sportsmanship, sanctions more than 1,800 rodeos each year.

