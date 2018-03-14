Erik Gudbranson, a native of Orleans, Ont., has played 52 games this season with the Vancouver Canucks. (@Canucks/Twitter)

Shoulder surgery ends season for Canuck Erik Gudbranson

Defenseman has been out for 12 games after an injury against Penguins

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Erik Gudbranson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after he was hurt during a Nov. 22 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 26-year-old has missed 12 games so far, the team said on Twitter, with a statement from head coach Travis Green: “Guddy’s been playing through it and I know he didn’t want to end his season, but it’s best for him long term.”

Gudbranson has five points in 52 games played this season with 35 penalty minutes and a minus seven rating. He signed a three-year contract extension on Feb. 20.

Vancouver currently has eight skaters on the injured reserve.

See: Gudbranson signs three-year contract extension.

