Grant Shephard, a Kelowna native who plays with the UBC Thunderbirds, won a silver medal with Canada at the Commonwealth Games. Last year in Egypt, he helped Canada to gold at the world U19 championship. -Image: Gothunderbirds.ca

Silver lining for Kelowna’s Shepard and Team Canada

Kelowna’s Grant Shephard finishes second with Canada in men’s basketball at the Commonwealth Games

Grant Shephard has won his second international medal in less than a year.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Kelowna product helped Canada to a silver-medal showing Sunday at the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The Canadians reached the final against the host Aussies who dominated en route to an 87-47 win and the gold medal.

Related: Shephard to don Maple Leaf Down Under

Shepard finished the Commonwealth Games tournament with 15 points in 51 minutes of play over a six-game span.

Related: Canadian men go for gold after buzzer-beater at the Commonwealth Games

Last summer, Shephard, a former player at KSS, won gold with Team Canada at the FIBA world U19 championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Related: Kelowna’s Shephard a world champion

Shephard was coming off a solid freshman season with the UBC Thunderbirds, as he was named Canada West rookie of the year.

He also helped the KSS Owls to the B.C. 4A high school boys championship gold in 2016.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three B.C. artistic titles for OGC athletes

Just Posted

Fire engulfs home in Rutland

Kelowna Fire Department responds to blaze at house along McCurdy Road

Silver lining for Kelowna’s Shepard and Team Canada

Kelowna’s Grant Shephard finishes second with Canada in men’s basketball at the Commonwealth Games

Serious Crime Unit seeks witnesses in suspicious death

Kelowna RCMP releases photos in search of witnesses in the death of a man this spring in Rutland.

Kelowna dragon boaters donate blood

The Kelowna Dragon Boat Paddling Society is holding a blood clinic today

In Photos: Students showcase science skills at annual fair

The 2018 Central Okanagan Regional Science Fair is held today at Aberdeen Hall

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Mudslide closes Highway 33

Slide occurred two kilometres north of Rock Creek Sunday afternoon

Fat Cat Festival invites community to get involved

Interior Savings children’s festival looks for community partners and volunteers for June event

Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

Premier John Horgan says B.C. remains opposed to the pipeline

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline theatre on TV and in court

John Horgan doesn’t have a hope on Trans Mountain, and he knows it

‘Forever in our hearts’ Broncos head coach remembered for actions on and off the ice

Darcy Haugan was one of 16 who died in the Humboldt bus crash

Three B.C. artistic titles for OGC athletes

Kamryn Greenhalgh, Kate Levinsen and Elliot Bone won their respective titles at the provincials.

Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides

‘It really lifted their spirits,’ said parent to the injured men still in hospital after bus crash

Winter Harbour: Survival on the edge of Vancouver Island

One of the Island’s most remote communites to focus on eco-tourism as industry leaves

Most Read