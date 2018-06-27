Silver lining for U13 girls at SX Cup

Kelowna United/Junior Heat girls finish second at soccer tournament in Surrey.

The KU/Junior Heat U13 girls: (back, left) coach Tristan Smith, Logan Haiworonsky, Madison Rogers, Ashtyn Clarke, Sophia Clancy, Kelsi Nelson, Rachel Siddall, Assistant Coach Leslee Keating, Sara Donick, assistant coach Niki Siddall (front) Makayla Kennedy, Demetra Denney, Cierra Silva, Avery Keating, Isla Macpherson, Kaitlin Harris, Emma Uhrich, Madeleine Smith and Athina Merckx. Missing is Jocelyn Stone. -Image: Contributed

Six Kelowna United/Junior Heat teams competed last weekend at the SX Cup soccer tournament in Surrey.

Here’s a look at how the Kelowna teams fared:

• U13 girls

The KU/Junior Heat U13 girls returned home with some hardware in their possession, landing a silver medal at the SX Cup.

In their first game, goals by Isla MacPherson and Sarah Donick led the team to a 2-0 win over Coastal FC. Sophie Clancy and Logan Haiworonsky scored in the second game for a 2-1 victory over PCEFC. The girls secured a spot in the U13/14 finals with a 2-2 tie against Fraser Valley FC, with goals from Sarah Donick and Madison Rogers. The gold medal game against the North Shore girls FC Metro resulted in a 2-0 loss, despite excellent goaltending from Rachel Siddall.

• U14 girls

The KU/Jr. Heat girls had some success at the SX Cup, winning once and earning a pair of draws in four games.

KU/Jr Heat defeated BDMS United 2-0, lost 2-1 to SYSA U14 United, and tied both NSGSC Metro (1-1) and the PCEFC Warriors (2-2). Goals scorers were Teghan McCormick, Ava Craig and Keira Dail.

• U15 girls

Playing up an age group, the KU/Jr. Heat U15 girls took third spot in the U16 division at the SX Cup.

In their first game against Coquitlam Metro Ford U16, they battled to a 1-1 draw in an evenly played match, with Hailey Tait scoring the goal.

The Kelowna girls then defeated Delta 3-1, with goals coming from Emily Walker, Braelynn Folster and Shea-lyn Mouillierat.

In their third game, the Jr. Heat fell 5-0 to the eventual tournament champs, the BC Games Zone 4 team.

Kelowna then cruised to a 3-1 win over the Whitecaps BC Academy to finish third, with Flora Watt scoring all three goals.

• U13 boys

The KU/Junior Heat boys compiled two wins and a draw in four games to finish third.

The Junior Heat opened with a 2-0 win against the Surrey Selects team, with goals by Alex Dye and Lynden Infanti, and the shutout by goalie Spencer.

Kelowna then defeated Fusion Academy 4-1, with two goals each from Chey Ragoonaden and Lynden Infanti.

In the semifinal against BDMS United, the team played hard before falling just short, 3-2. Matteo Trozzo and Elijah Dryden scored the goals.

In the third-place game, the Junior Heat tied WFC BC Academy 2-2, with Lynden Infanti scoring both goals.

• U14 boys

The KU/Junior Heat posted a win and a draw in the boys U14 boys division.

The Kelowna boys tied the WVFC Rangers 1-1, defeated Western Canada Rush 4-2, and lost to Coquitlam Metro Ford (2-1), and the BDMS Wave (4-1).

Killian Newitt, Max Therrien and Grady Thompson each scored twice for the Heat, with Davis Bone netting the other.

• U15 boys

KU/Junior Heat finished with two draws in four games.

The Kelowna boys tied SGU 1-1, while losing 1-0 to CMFC AC Milan and 2-0 to CCB Summer Games.

In the final game for third, the Junior Heat played to a 2-2 draw with CMFC AC Milan. Kael Murphy and Tobin Woodworth scored the goals for Kelowna.

