Silver lining for U13 girls at SX Cup

Six Kelowna United/Junior Heat teams competed last weekend at the SX Cup soccer tournament in Surrey.
Here’s a look at how the Kelowna teams fared:
• U13 girls
The KU/Junior Heat U13 girls returned home with some hardware in their possession, landing a silver medal at the SX Cup.
In their first game, goals by Isla MacPherson and Sarah Donick led the team to a 2-0 win over Coastal FC. Sophie Clancy and Logan Haiworonsky scored in the second game for a 2-1 victory over PCEFC. The girls secured a spot in the U13/14 finals with a 2-2 tie against Fraser Valley FC, with goals from Sarah Donick and Madison Rogers. The gold medal game against the North Shore girls FC Metro resulted in a 2-0 loss, despite excellent goaltending from Rachel Siddall.
• U14 girls
The KU/Jr. Heat girls had some success at the SX Cup, winning once and earning a pair of draws in four games.
KU/Jr Heat defeated BDMS United 2-0, lost 2-1 to SYSA U14 United, and tied both NSGSC Metro (1-1) and the PCEFC Warriors (2-2). Goals scorers were Teghan McCormick, Ava Craig and Keira Dail.
• U15 girls
Playing up an age group, the KU/Jr. Heat U15 girls took third spot in the U16 division at the SX Cup.
In their first game against Coquitlam Metro Ford U16, they battled to a 1-1 draw in an evenly played match, with Hailey Tait scoring the goal.
The Kelowna girls then defeated Delta 3-1, with goals coming from Emily Walker, Braelynn Folster and Shea-lyn Mouillierat.
In their third game, the Jr. Heat fell 5-0 to the eventual tournament champs, the BC Games Zone 4 team.
Kelowna then cruised to a 3-1 win over the Whitecaps BC Academy to finish third, with Flora Watt scoring all three goals.
• U13 boys
The KU/Junior Heat boys compiled two wins and a draw in four games to finish third.
The Junior Heat opened with a 2-0 win against the Surrey Selects team, with goals by Alex Dye and Lynden Infanti, and the shutout by goalie Spencer.
Kelowna then defeated Fusion Academy 4-1, with two goals each from Chey Ragoonaden and Lynden Infanti.
In the semifinal against BDMS United, the team played hard before falling just short, 3-2. Matteo Trozzo and Elijah Dryden scored the goals.
In the third-place game, the Junior Heat tied WFC BC Academy 2-2, with Lynden Infanti scoring both goals.
• U14 boys
The KU/Junior Heat posted a win and a draw in the boys U14 boys division.
The Kelowna boys tied the WVFC Rangers 1-1, defeated Western Canada Rush 4-2, and lost to Coquitlam Metro Ford (2-1), and the BDMS Wave (4-1).
Killian Newitt, Max Therrien and Grady Thompson each scored twice for the Heat, with Davis Bone netting the other.
• U15 boys
KU/Junior Heat finished with two draws in four games.
The Kelowna boys tied SGU 1-1, while losing 1-0 to CMFC AC Milan and 2-0 to CCB Summer Games.
In the final game for third, the Junior Heat played to a 2-2 draw with CMFC AC Milan. Kael Murphy and Tobin Woodworth scored the goals for Kelowna.
