The Kelowna United U16 boys with the silver medals at the Surrey Umbro Challenge Cup. Back row, from left: coach Otto Lohn, Brett Martin, Kai Hagen, Noah Kroeker, Kale Mistal, Eric Dueck, Brennan Martin, Jaden Lohn, Austin King, assistant coach Chuck McEwan, (bottom) Cole McEwan, Josh Clancy, Micah Dryden, Ethan Kersche, Nicholas Haydu, Wesley Turcot and Darion Luckin. Missing: Zack MacInnes, Nate Gilbert and Lee Arnesen -Image: Contributed

Silver lining for United U16 boys

Kelowna United boys take first loss of the season but finish second in Surrey tourney

Kelowna United’s U16 boys are no longer unbeaten but are coming home with yet another medal.

United posted 3-1 record last weekend in earning the silver medal at the Surrey Umbro Challenge Cup.

Kelowna is unbeaten in TOYSL action this season and has also won the Icebreaker Tournament in Lake Country and the Burnaby Cup.

In Surrey, United opened with a 3-0 win over the West Vancouver Rangers, with Zack MacInnes, Josh Clancy and Kai Hagen scoring the goals.

In Game 2, United defeated the Island Fire Pumas 2-1. Nate Gilbert and Josh Clancy scored for Kelowna.

United then downed CMFC AC Milan 4-1, with goals coming from Josh Clancy, Ethan Kersche, Brennan Martin and Kai Hagen.

In the final, Kelowna were beaten for the first time this spring, 3-1 by TSS FC Excel. Josh Clancy scored the lone goal.

•U14 boys

Kelowna United and Shuswap played to a 1-1 draw.

Garin Milo scored the only goal for KU in the second half on a pass from Riley Woolfall. After Shuswap tied the score, both teams fought hard to the end and earned the tie.

• U12 girls

In their first game vs Shuswap, the Kelowna Warriors demonstrated outstanding teamwork, passing and shooting. Liv Willoughby scored four goals, with Maia Mason adding a pair.

In the second game, the Warriors took on the Kamloops team and the hot afternoon sun didn’t stop them from playing hard until the end with no substitutions. Goals scored by Nerissa Henningham, Liv Willoughby and Anna Thornsteinson.

• U12 boys

The United Titans played hard throughout both games Sunday but came up short in against both Kamloops and Vernon.

• U11 boys

• United (Martin) took on Kamloops Team 1. Griffin Brown, with two, and Leighton Martin scored goals, with assists by Will Bodenstab, Seth Brown and Myden Collins.

Against Kamloops Team 2, KU showed great team work and communication. The KU goalkeepers were Lucas Image and Leighton Gallagher.

Olivia Gran of the Kelowna United U15 girls battles a Shuswap opponent Sunday in Thompson Okanagan Youth soccer action at the Mission sportsfields. -Image: Douglas Farrow

Talia Russouw of the United U15 girls moves the ball upfield against Shuswap. -Image: Douglas Farrow

