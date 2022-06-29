Mia Serratore riding at Silverstar on June 27 (Alex Senger/Submitted)

SilverStar riding smooth while Big White has more snow to melt

Big White expects to be open to mountain bikers on July 7, while SilverStar opened on June 24

SilverStar’s mountain bike trails are ready to rip while Kelowna’s Big White needs a few more weeks of warm weather before opening for the season.

Local shredder Alex Senger reported that the SilverStar trails are a little snowy and wet up top but pristine after a short descent.

One of Kelowna’s best female enduro riders, Mia Serratore, was seen hucking some big drops on the fast and flowy trails.

SilverStar opened its bike park for the season on June 24.

Vernon’s favourite mountain has trails for every style of riding and ability level, whether you prefer machine built flow, fast and loose or cross country style cruising.

Big White’s bike park is expected to open on July 7, after being delayed due to late-season snowfall.

Big White is melting and getting ready for riders on July 7 (Michael J. Ballingall/Submitted)

Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President at Big White, said that the snow is melting quickly and the gorgeous trails will be well worth the wait.

READ MORE: Ready to ride: SilverStar bike park opens

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaMountain bikingVernon

Previous story
Alex Newhook second former Victoria Grizzlies player in 3 years to hoist Stanley Cup

Just Posted

Tom Dyas came second to current mayor Colin Basran in the 2018 campaign. (Darren Hull photo)
Dyas first to declare for Kelowna mayor run

Car accident at Harvey and Cooper in Kelowna June 29, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Crash at Harvey, Cooper blocks lanes and crosswalk

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Expert testifies force was unnecessary in Kelowna RCMP officer assault trial

A memorial for the five victims of July’s fatal crane collapse stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site in downtown Kelowna as two new tower cranes are assembled at the site on Oct. 26, 2021. (Capital News)
Mission Group holds moment of silence on anniversary of Kelowna crane collapse