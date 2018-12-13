Vancouver Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel (26), of France, moves the puck ahead of Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Sissons scores OT winner as Predators beat Canucks 4-3

VIDEO: Vancouver battles back to earn single point in Nashville

NASHVILLE — Colton Sissons scored 3:05 into overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Ryan Hartman, Nick Bonino and Calle Jarnkrok also scored and Pekka Rinne made 19 saves for the Predators, winners of two straight.

Jay Beagle, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat had the goals for the Canucks, who had won three in a row.

Vancouver tied it with 43.5 seconds remaining in the third period when Horvat, parked at the far post, slipped one past Rinne. The Canucks were short-handed at the time and had pulled goalie Anders Nilsson for an extra skater.

In overtime, Bonino sent a pass from the left boards to Sissons skating through the slot and he elevated a shot over Nilsson.

Hartman scored the game’s first goal at 5:52 of the opening period.

With the Canucks changing lines, Predators defenceman Dan Hamhuis sent a long pass from inside the Nashville zone to Hartman at the red line. Skating in on the right side, Hartman used Vancouver defenceman Ben Hutton as a screen and beat Nilsson on the glove side with a wrist shot from above the right circle.

Bonino made it 2-0 at 8:40 of the first with a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot that beat Nilsson high to the far side.

RELATED: Virtanen nets winner as Canucks rally to beat Blue Jackets 3-2

Beagle halved the Nashville lead at 15:15 of the first.

With the Predators on a power play, Markus Granlund intercepted a pass from defenceman Mattias Ekholm in the neutral zone. Granlund carried the puck into the Nashville zone on the left side. Inside the circle, he sent a pass to Beagle in the slot, where he made a quick forehand-to-backhand move and beat Rinne on the stick side.

Nashville regained its two-goal lead at 11:05 of the second when Jarnkrok tipped Kyle Turris’ shot past Nilsson, who finished with 30 saves.

Turris returned to Nashville’s lineup after missing eight games with an injury.

Boeser made it 3-2 at 15:55 of the third with a power-play goal.

Rookie sensation Elias Pettersson got the secondary assist on Boeser’s goal, extending his point streak to five games (three goals, eight assists).

NOTES: Beagle’s goal was his first with the Canucks. … Nashville is 16-1-0 when scoring first this season. … Middle Tennessee natives David Price and Mookie Betts of the World Series champion Boston Red Sox attended the game. Betts is from Nashville and Price is from Murfreesboro and attended Vanderbilt in Nashville. … Hartman has six goals in eight career games against Vancouver.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

Predators: Host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Vancouver Canucks centre Jay Beagle celebrates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Previous story
Lions announce seven members of coaching staff not coming back for 2019

Just Posted

City budget 2019: Kelowna council settles on 4.43% tax hike

Proposed tax hike includes controversial 1.95 per cent levy to address infrastructure “deficit”

Scholarship smooths road ahead for Okanagan College transfer student

27 students from Okanagan College received awards from the Irving K. Barber Society

Crash stalls traffic on Benvoulin, vehicle flipped on its side

Early reports from the scene note traffic is backed up in both directions along Benvoulin near Byrns Road.

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Omar Khadr wants changes to bail conditions

‘My life is held in suspension’, says the former Guantanamo Bay detainee

Sissons scores OT winner as Predators beat Canucks 4-3

VIDEO: Vancouver battles back to earn single point in Nashville

Lions announce seven members of coaching staff not coming back for 2019

The operational moves come two days after the Lions announced DeVone Claybrooks as the team’s new head coach

Okanagan lawyer honoured by appointment to Queen’s Counsel

Only seven per cent of practising B.C. lawyers are appointed

Missing man last seen in Shuswap

Red Deer RCMP would like public’s help locating elderly man with dementia last observed in Sicamous

$12K awarded to atheist family who oppose Christmas, Hanukkah in B.C. classroom

Gary Mangel,May Yasue said holidays, Remembrance Day and Valentine’s Day not appropriate in preschool

Aboriginal poet faces backlash for calling out NHL-themed totem poles

Rebecca Thomas says she received backlash for asking a drugstore chain to remove NHL merchandise

No plans yet for free WiFi on BC Transit buses

BC Transit says they are monitoring the roll-out of free WiFi on Translink vehicles

Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Most Read