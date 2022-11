About 100 riders competed in 20 different categories

Riders line up for the afternoon race at Knox Mountain in Kelowna for the 2022 B.C. Cyclocross Provincial Championships Nov. 6, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

The 2022 B.C. Cyclocross Provincial Championship races were held Nov. 6 in Kelowna.

Riders spent the day at Knox Mountain competing in 20 different categories.

