Soccer stars sport power in Vernon

B.C. Storm Power Soccer Tournament took place in Vernon over the weekend

Nearly 20 players converged in Vernon over the weekend for the B.C. Storm Power Soccer tournament.

The 15th annual event saw those with mobility issues using power chairs, complete with specialized bumpers, push an oversized soccer ball around the Vernon Secondary School gymnasium. It is the first time the event has come to Vernon, since being hosted by Penticton for the last 14 years.

See Power soccer stars head to Vernon

Players ranged in age from Coldstrean’s own 15-year-old Jacob Brayshaw, with his signature frizzy red hair, to a 71-year-old. Each has varying disabilities including muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, brain injuries and rheumatoid arthritis.

“It’s a great opportunity for youth and adults to socialize with others with the same interests and it gives them a chance to be very active and competitive in their sport,” said organizer Michelle McCullough, who is Brayshaw’s mom.

“It’s a great outlet, especially if you have a disability,” said Brayshaw. “You can blow off steam so you don’t lose your mind.”

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Jacob Brayshaw looks for teammates at the BC Storm Power Soccer Tournament at Vernon Secondary over the weekend. The tourney saw 19 players from across B.C. and Alberta compete this weekend when the tourney was held for the first time in Vernon. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)