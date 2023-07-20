‘Something in the water’: Bull rider looking for 2nd consecutive title in Kelowna

Brock Radford is in Kelowna tonight (Thursday, July 20) to defend his Kelowna bull riding title.

He, along with 25 other competitors, are in Kelowna as part of the 2023 Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada Elite Cup season.

Radford is happy to be back in Kelowna, as he’s won the Kelowna event in 2017 and last year.

“There’s something in the water in Kelowna,” said Radford. “I love it out here, I always make a point of coming out a couple days early and enjoying the town and going out on the lake and enjoying the weather with friends, just kicking my feet up for a few days before the event.”

And the few days off is what Radford needed and he’s been dealing with injuries during the season. While competing this season, he’s suffered a ligament tear in his elbow and a torn meniscus in his knee.

“It hasn’t been going the way I’d like it to,” said Radford. “It’s a hard time to rehab these injuries with all these big events going. We’re bracing them and taping them and doing what I can to get by.”

Radford went on to say he’s healthy enough for tonight’s event and hopes this annual swim in Okanagan Lake and time here helps guide him to a third title in Kelowna.

“Kelowna is my favourite,” said Radford. “It’s getting bigger and better every year we come here. There’s no better place to ride bulls than the Okanagan.”

This year’s event in Kelowna welcomes some of the best bulls in Canada and competitors are from across Canada, the United States and Australia. Radford knows he needs to bring a good performance tonight to win back-to-back titles.

“It’ll definitely take two big scores [to win tonight],” said Radford. “There’s probably 15-20 guys riding really well right so it’s going to be a dog fight for the title tonight.”

Thursday night’s event is just the beginning of a massive weekend for Radford and the PBR Series. Right after the event, they head to another PBR event in Czar Lake, Alberta happening on Friday night. On Saturday night, they’ll be in Manor, Saskatchewan for the third PBR event in three days. Radford and his team will finish four events, in four provinces, in four days in Morris, Manitoba on Sunday, July 23.

Tonight’s event is at Prospera Place.

