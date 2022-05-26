Spanish recruit a slam dunk for UBCO

UBCO has gone overseas with their latest recruit.

On Thursday (May 26), the UBCO women’s basketball team announced that high-profile transfer Sofia Anise Lluch has committed to the team for the 2022-23 season.

Originally from Mahón, Spain, Lluch appeared in 51 games over two and a half years for the Lakewood Thunderwolves in Thunder Bay, Ontario. She started 17 games that season helping her team finish with a 20-4 regular season record. In 2018-19, she was named to the OUA all-rookie team and was named the Thunderwolves’ team MVP after the 2019-20 season. After averaging 5.2 points per game in her rookie year, Lluch dominated the league in her sophomore year as she averaged 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game with a three-point percentage of just under 38 per cent.

“I feel so blessed for this opportunity,” said Lluch. “I’m so thankful to be joining the Heat and can’t wait for this next chapter at UBCO.”

Lluch played professionally for CP Miralvalle (division two) in Spain for the 2020-21 season.

“Sofia is a very talented player on the court, proving that in the OUA and professionally, but what I am most excited about is how competitive she is and her passion for the game,” said UBCO Head Coach Bobby Mitchell. “Sofia joins a group that is at their best when they play with passion which makes it exciting to see Sofia add to that.”

Lluch is the second recruit the team has announced that is joining for the upcoming season.

The UBCO women’s basketball team went 7-11 last season.

