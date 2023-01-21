Special events help Okanagan, B.C. Special Olympics

Tim Hortons outlets in Vernon, Kelowna, the Okanagan and B.C. will present a special doughnut Feb. 3-5 with proceeds going to Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC photo)

Members of the public can make a difference for deserving Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC) athletes by getting involved in rewarding roles in the year-round Special Olympics programs in their communities, and by donating to help make the empowering Games experience possible.

More than 500 athletes are expected to take part in the SOBC Winter Games Feb. 2-4 in Kamloops.

From Feb. 3-5, Tim Hortons is bring their treat that changes lives and builds inclusion.

When supporters buy this delicious donut, 100 per cent of the proceeds go directly to local Special Olympics community programs, supporting more than 41,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across Canada. Learn more at specialolympics.bc.ca/tim-hortons.

Then, from Feb. 18-March 5, there’s the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics B.C.

Participants can #Plunge4SOBC at in-person events or get cold and creative at home! Presented in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for SOBC, this frigid and fun event raises funds and awareness for SOBC. Learn more and register at plunge4specialolympics.com.

The SOBC Winter Games will star approximately 500 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing with pride in the eight SOBC winter sports: five-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing, and speed skating.

The participating athletes will be supported by approximately 150 volunteer coaches and mission staff. SOBC will need the support of approximately 800 valued local volunteers to put on this empowering competition.

Find registration opportunities and full details at sobcgameskamloops.ca.

Greater Vernon hosted the Special Olympics B.C. Games in 2019.

READ MORE: Speical Olympics B.C. Games wrap in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon set to fill the stands for Special Olympics

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC GamesfundraiserKamloopsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSpecial OlympicsVernon