Special Olympians set for qualifiers

Vernon’s Justin Sigal (90), a double medalist for Canada at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria, will be among the competitors in the Special Olympics B.C. regional cross-country qualifier Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna. The mountain will also host the regional snowshoeing qualifying event. Athletes will be looking to earn berths to the 2019 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon. (Black Press file photo)

The Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna hosts the Special Olympics B.C. regional qualifiers for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing Saturday, Feb. 10.

The competitions are part of SOBC’s 2017-18 season of winter sport regional qualifiers where athletes are seeking to qualify for the 2019 Special Olympics set for Feb. 21-23, 2019, in Greater Vernon.

The snowshoeing event will feature athletes from multiple SOBC Regions and the cross-country skiing competition will include athletes from all over British Columbia.

SOBC – Kelowna encourages community members to come out to these regional qualifiers and cheer on the exciting action.

Special Olympics B.C. is dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities through sport. In 55 communities around the province, year-round training and competitive opportunities are provided in 18 different sports to more than 4,600 athletes of all ages and a wide range of abilities, thanks to the dedicated efforts of over 3,900 volunteers.

