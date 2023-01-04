Special teams struggle as Kelowna Rockets lose sixth straight game

The Rockets are back in action on Friday, Jan. 13 at Prospera Place

It’s been a tough go for the Kelowna Rockets of late as they lost their sixth straight game on Tuesday night (Jan. 3) against the Victoria Royals by the score of 4-2.

After a scoreless first period, the second was back and forth as the teams exchanged two goals each.

It started just 2:29 into the period with Brayden Schuurman who scored his ninth goal of the season for Victoria. A few minutes later, Rockets superstar Andrew Cristall took advantage of a Royal’s turnover and scored his team-high 24th goal of the campaign, unassisted, to tie the game at one.

Andrew Cristall couldn't have picked off that corner any cleaner.@AndrewCristall x #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/wgYLKyWDdR — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 4, 2023

But exactly one minute later, former Rocket Jake Poole scored his 20th goal of the year to make it 2-1 for Victoria.

The Rockets evened things up before the end of the period when Elias Carmichael found the back of the net.

"If I don't succeed at first, let's try again." – Elias Carmichael's mentality on that play, probably pic.twitter.com/dRgKqtrfao — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 4, 2023

A penalty early in the third period ended up being the dagger for the Rockets as the Royals’ Marcus Almquist scored a powerplay goal just 1:56 into the period. Kelowna’s John Babcock took the penalty just 19 seconds into the frame.

Poole would add his second of the game, also on the powerplay with three minutes to go in the game to secure the win for the Royals.

Special teams were the downfall for the Rockets as they allowed the two powerplay goals and went 0-3 with the man advantage.

Tayln Boyko made 26 saves in the loss for Kelowna.

Having lost six straight games, the Rockets are now 12-19-3-0 on the year. With the win, Victoria is now just five points behind Kelowna for the final playoff spot and leads the season series 3-2.

These two teams will meet again on Friday, Jan. 13 in Victoria.

The Rockets are next in action on Friday night (Jan. 6) when they welcome the Kamloops Blazers to Prospera Place. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

READ MORE: Bedard sets 5 records, Canada beats Slovakia 4-3 in OT to advance to world junior semis

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets vet victorious in Switzerland

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsLocal SportsOkanaganWHL